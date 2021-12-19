Robinson’s off-spin and a Ferrariversary for Sainz – Sunday’s sporting social

EXTREME E CHAMPIONS ? Celebrating in style with a mud fight!! ??

I'm so proud of our @rosbergxracing team to win the first-ever Extreme E Championship ? It's been such an intense season – racing in some of the world's most remote locations…this one is forever! pic.twitter.com/7yhsAwTaJG

— Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) December 19, 2021