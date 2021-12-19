Martinelli’s the man and coronavirus confusion – Premier League talking points

The Premier League saw its fixture list decimated by coronavirus over the weekend.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points from the latest action.

Clarity is needed over coronavirus

Aston Villa can confirm that today’s Premier League fixture with Burnley has been postponed due to an increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results within our playing squad. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 18, 2021

Chelsea were unhappy their request to call off Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Wolves was rejected by the Premier League. It came after five games were called off on Saturday because of Covid-19 outbreaks. There is a meeting between clubs and the Premier League on Monday and managers certainly want more information on the current situation and where the line in the sand is for postponements.

Martinelli can fill the Aubameyang gap

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli grabbed two goals at Leeds. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester City are just warming up

105 – Manchester City have scored 105 goals in the Premier League in 2021; their most in a single calendar year while playing in the top-flight (previously 104 in 1929). Insatiable. pic.twitter.com/uPKNtTn3Wl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2021

They had a helping hand from Newcastle’s awful defending but ruthless Manchester City continue to send out title warnings with a 4-0 win at the Magpies. With just Gabriel Jesus as a recognised striker, Pep Guardiola’s side are cruising and looking ominous. Kevin De Bruyne has barely been fit for the majority of the first half of the season and, with the Belgian now slipping into gear, it sends a message to the rest of their title rivals.

VAR still leaves unanswered questions

Harry Kane was only booked for a foul on Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson. (Adam Davy/PA)

Goal-shy Wolves teeter between positives and negatives