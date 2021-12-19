Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.

Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.

One more victory against a tough team! Rest and recharge for what’s coming! ?⚪️?? pic.twitter.com/GUjjFh7zaH — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) December 19, 2021

Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.

Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.

City are clear of Liverpool after the Reds’ thrilling 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

Harry Kane’s first home Premier League goal of the season gave Spurs the lead before Diogo Jota headed Liverpool level.

A fighting performance after a difficult few weeks. ? ????. pic.twitter.com/x4RxyObJ9a — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 19, 2021

Andrew Robertson put the visitors ahead with a close-range header after Tottenham were upset Dele Alli was not awarded a penalty just before.

Son Heung-min cashed in on Alisson’s mistake to make it 2-2 and Robertson was sent off for a rash tackle on Emerson Royal after referee Paul Tierney changed his decision from a yellow to red card having consulted his monitor.

Spurs sit seventh, six points behind the top four but with three games in hand.

Chelsea dropped more points with a goalless draw at Wolves to leave them third and six points behind City.

Thanks for your incredible support in difficult circumstances. ?#WolChe pic.twitter.com/wf6bFxOpL2 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 19, 2021

The visitors had a request for the fixture to be postponed rejected by the Premier League after a coronavirus outbreak, with manager Thomas Tuchel saying they were “a bit angry” following the decision.

Daniel Podence had an early goal ruled out for offside while Leander Dendoncker wasted a fine headed chance just before the break.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa denied Christian Pulisic as Chelsea drew their third game in their last six league outings.