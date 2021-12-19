England up against it after Joe Root injury and dismissal – second Test day four

Root nicked Mitchell Starc in the final act of the fourth day.

England captain Joe Root suffered two painful blows to the groin before a devastating late dismissal, as his bitter experiences of Ashes cricket in Australia continued.

Root nicked Mitchell Starc in the final act of the fourth day, crushing England’s hopes of building a huge defensive rearguard around their leader and star batter. They ended on 82 for four, 385 adrift and with three full sessions awaiting on a deteriorating pitch.

Root had suffered a traumatic day even before his dismissal, sent for precautionary scans after being struck in his unprotected nether regions while facing throw downs in the warm-ups and then suffering a brutal repeat deep in the final session. He was struck clean on the box at 85mph, buckling in pain and taking five minutes out before his ill-fated attempt to see out the day.

Pic of the day

England captain Joe Root hits the floor after being struck in the groin by Mitchell Starc.
England captain Joe Root hits the floor just before his side hit the skids (Jason O’Brien/PA)

It is hard to tell if the well-known England supporters’ club were referring to the match situation or the captain’s misfortune with this one-word post, but it fits just as well for both.

Magic number

Offie Robinson

Ollie Robinson twirled his way through three overs of spin.
Ollie Robinson twirled his way through three overs of spin (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Dancing with the stars

If there was any doubt about how the mood in the Australia camp was after a dominant start to their biggest series, it was settled by a late cameo from Usman Khawaja. He has been overlooked twice in a row for the off-form Marcus Harris but still lit up a late substitute fielder stint with some fancy footwork after a group of fans in fancy dress implored him to perform for them while he marshalled the boundary rope.

