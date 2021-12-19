England up against it after Joe Root injury and dismissal – second Test day four

England captain Joe Root suffered two painful blows to the groin before a devastating late dismissal, as his bitter experiences of Ashes cricket in Australia continued.

Root nicked Mitchell Starc in the final act of the fourth day, crushing England’s hopes of building a huge defensive rearguard around their leader and star batter. They ended on 82 for four, 385 adrift and with three full sessions awaiting on a deteriorating pitch.

Root had suffered a traumatic day even before his dismissal, sent for precautionary scans after being struck in his unprotected nether regions while facing throw downs in the warm-ups and then suffering a brutal repeat deep in the final session. He was struck clean on the box at 85mph, buckling in pain and taking five minutes out before his ill-fated attempt to see out the day.

Pic of the day

England captain Joe Root hits the floor just before his side hit the skids (Jason O’Brien/PA)

It is hard to tell if the well-known England supporters’ club were referring to the match situation or the captain’s misfortune with this one-word post, but it fits just as well for both.

Magic number

Offie Robinson

Ollie Robinson twirled his way through three overs of spin (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Dancing with the stars

Usman Khawaja pulling out the shuffle for the Barmy Army! ?? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RD9b4Ws4ce — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2021