England need Ashes miracle after painful day for Joe Root – second Test day four

England look likely to head to the third Ashes Test 2-0 down after a painful day in more ways than one for captain Joe Root.
The touring skipper suffered two nasty blows to the groin area before a devastating dismissal late on day four at the Adelaide Oval, continuing his bitter experiences of Ashes cricket in Australia.
Root nicked Mitchell Starc in the final act of Sunday’s play, crushing England’s hopes of building a huge defensive rearguard around their leader and star batter. They ended on 82 for four, 385 adrift and with three full sessions awaiting on a deteriorating pitch.
He was struck clean on the box at 85mph, buckling in pain and taking five minutes out before his ill-fated attempt to see out the day.
Pic of the day
It is hard to tell if the well-known England supporters’ club were referring to the match situation or the captain’s misfortune with this one-word post, but it fits just as well for both.
Magic number
Offie Robinson
Dancing with the stars
If there was any doubt about how the mood in the Australia camp was after a dominant start to their biggest series, it was settled by a late cameo from Usman Khawaja. He has been overlooked twice in a row for the off-form Marcus Harris but still lit up a late substitute fielder stint with some fancy footwork after a group of fans in fancy dress implored him to perform for them while he marshalled the boundary rope.
Quote of the day
England prospects bleak
Cook told BT Sport: “Are there going to be restrictions for them in Melbourne and Sydney? They didn’t want to tour Australia under these restrictions. All this stuff is going to start building again and England are probably going to be 2-0 down. How that dressing room stays together – it is so important they play some good cricket – but it is going to be a hell of a task for Root, (coach Chris) Silverwood and that management team.”