England have it all to do after more batting woes – day three of the second Test

Australia are coasting in Adelaide.

England once again find themselves cornered after three days of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, 282 runs behind after a third successive batting collapse.

Having been skittled for 147 on the first day of the series in Brisbane they have tossed away good platforms in their next two innings, losing eight for 77 in the second dig at The Gabba and eight for 86 in their latest capitulation.

Australia could have enforced the follow-on under lights but chose not to, instead reaching 45 for one and teeing up more hard work in the field for England’s weary attack when action resumes on Sunday.

  • 1,788 - Mohammad Yousuf (2006)
  • 1,710 - Viv Richards (1976)
  • 1,656 - Graeme Smith (2008)
  • 1,606 - Joe Root (2021)
  • 1,595 - Michael Clarke (2012)

Tweet of the day

Kevin Pietersen was never shy about going on the attack in his own playing days and he had a fairly straight forward message for England’s batting group and their overly timid method against Australia’s spinner.

Pic of the day

Ben Stokes sums up England's day, eyes closed in despair after seeing his stumps shattered.
Ben Stokes sums up England’s day, eyes closed in despair after seeing his stumps shattered (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Rory Burns is among those who could be on the chopping block.
Rory Burns is among those who could be on the chopping block (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Could every cloud have a silver lining?

General view during day one of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval
Day four of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval looks set for a change in conditions (Jason O’Brien/PA)
