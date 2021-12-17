Villa in form and Leeds licking their wounds – Premier League talking points

The troubling coronavirus situation means only half of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures are due to take place.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points surrounding those five remaining fixtures.

Can Gerrard continue Villa rise?

Steven Gerrard has enjoyed a fine start to life in the Aston Villa hotseat since succeeding Dean Smith last month. Having taken charge at the end of a five-game losing streak, Tuesday’s 2-0 triumph at Norwich – now managed by predecessor Smith – was his fourth win in six Premier League matches at the helm. The two losses in that run came against title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool, with improving Villa heavily fancied to grab a fifth win under Gerrard when Burnley come to town on Saturday. Sean Dyche’s men, though, will have comparatively fresh legs as their midweek clash with Watford was called off at the last minute due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their opponents’ squad.

Will Gunners shoot down limping Leeds?

Emile Smith Rowe wrapped up Arsenal’s 2-0 win against West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)

Can stuttering Chelsea get welcome Wolves win?

A frustrating evening, thanks for your support as ever Blues. ? pic.twitter.com/KGtmy1KqQZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 16, 2021

Thomas Tuchel’s men started the campaign where they had left off, with the Champions League winners laying down an early marker in the Premier League title race. But Thursday’s shock 1-1 home draw against Everton meant Chelsea have taken just 12 points from their last seven top-flight matches. Admittedly, the Blues were without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi due to positive Covid-19 tests, while Kai Havertz was out ill on top of other issues. Tuchel will expect a response at Wolves, who were narrowly beaten by City after a debatable penalty last weekend before Bruno Lage oversaw a 1-0 win at Brighton on Wednesday.

Can Newcastle stem City tide?

Manchester City head to Newcastle fresh from a 7-0 win against Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA)

Can Spurs stop Liverpool on their return to action?

We can confirm that tonight's Premier League fixture at Leicester City has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this morning. Full statement ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 16, 2021