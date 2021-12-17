Jurgen Klopp focused on players’ performances not their contract situations

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is more interested in a player’s current performance levels than the state of his contract.

In recent weeks the Reds boss has had to call on fringe players like Divock Origi, whose deal expires in the summer, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has 18 months left.

While not considered regular starters, both have played important roles during a recent run of injuries and they have not let down their manager and he views that as the most important thing.

Divock Origi has just six months left on his contract (Peter Byrne/PA)

“So, yep, all important but not because they are happy when they don’t start. They are important because they can really contribute in the moment when they start or when they come on and that is why they are Liverpool players.

“We don’t have to talk about the potential of these boys or whatever, it is about what makes sense for both sides in six or 18 months or whatever.

“If someone wants to go somewhere else we have to find a solution for it.