Thomas Frank calls for weekend games to be postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for the upcoming round of Premier League fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks.

Frank saw his side’s clash with Manchester United go under on Tuesday as the country deals with the Omicron variant, with Burnley’s match with Watford on Wednesday becoming the third Premier League fixture in a week to be called off.

Frank and the Bees have Covid issues of their own to deal with ahead of a Saturday trip to Southampton and the Dane would like to see a break in play to help manage the situation across the league.

❌ GAME OFF ❌ Tuesday’s visit from Manchester United has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the visitor's squad We wish all affected a speedy recovery and look forward to hosting #MUFC in the New Year ?https://t.co/cIJqQ13Bi2#BrentfordFC #BREMUN pic.twitter.com/vepA8rwFzb — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 13, 2021

“We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend,” he said on Thursday morning.

“Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs, everyone is dealing with it and having problems.

“To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain.”

Frank was informed of four more Covid cases overnight – bringing the current total involving players and staff at the club to 13 – midway through his Thursday morning press conference.

And he believes a decision to halt this weekend’s round of top-flight fixtures could be enough to sure the busy festive programme will be able to go ahead largely as planned.

“We fully respect that we want to play and it is important football keeps going, and this way we can make sure Boxing Day keeps going, I’m 100 per cent sure of that,” added Frank.