Dropped chances and a traitor in the commentary box – day one of the second Test

UK SportPublished:

England are up against it once more.

Dropped chances and a traitor in the commentary box – day one of the second Test

Australia controlled the first day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, reaching 221 for two as England’s bowlers endured a joyless time with the pink Kookaburra ball.

David Warner made 95 and Marnus Labuschagne finished not out for the same score after Jos Buttler dropped him twice.

Buttler’s travails encapsulated another difficult outing for Joe Root’s side, who have a mountain to climb if they are to push for the series-levelling win they badly need.

Robert Croft was dropped in the 2001 Ashes.
Robert Croft was dropped in the 2001 Ashes (David Jones/PA)

Jos like that

Buttler will probably never forget a drop that will go down as one of the very worst by an international gloveman. Cricket Australia’s social media affiliates were happy to draw attention to it with a clip, labelling the miss an “absolute sitter” while the name ‘Ben Foakes’ began trending on UK Twitter as England fans turned their minds to a man who is widely regarded as the safest wicketkeeper in county cricket.

Magic number

Broad joins the 150 club

Most capped Test cricketers

  • 200 - Sachin Tendulkar
  • 168 - Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting
  • 167 - James Anderson
  • 166 - Jacques Kallis
  • 164 - Rahul Dravid and Shiv Chanderpaul
  • 161 - Sir Alastair Cook
  • 156 - Allan Border
  • 150 - Stuart Broad
Glenn McGrath in Australia's 1999 World Cup shirt.
Glenn McGrath in Australia’s 1999 World Cup shirt (Owen Humphreys/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News