Dropped chances and a traitor in the commentary box – day one of the second Test

Australia controlled the first day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, reaching 221 for two as England’s bowlers endured a joyless time with the pink Kookaburra ball.

David Warner made 95 and Marnus Labuschagne finished not out for the same score after Jos Buttler dropped him twice.

Buttler’s travails encapsulated another difficult outing for Joe Root’s side, who have a mountain to climb if they are to push for the series-levelling win they badly need.

Robert Croft was dropped in the 2001 Ashes (David Jones/PA)

Jos like that

An absolute sitter hits the deck as Labuschagne gets another life #Ashes pic.twitter.com/QI3bDaIRRO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021

Buttler will probably never forget a drop that will go down as one of the very worst by an international gloveman. Cricket Australia’s social media affiliates were happy to draw attention to it with a clip, labelling the miss an “absolute sitter” while the name ‘Ben Foakes’ began trending on UK Twitter as England fans turned their minds to a man who is widely regarded as the safest wicketkeeper in county cricket.

Magic number

Broad joins the 150 club

Most capped Test cricketers

200 - Sachin Tendulkar

168 - Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting

167 - James Anderson

166 - Jacques Kallis

164 - Rahul Dravid and Shiv Chanderpaul

161 - Sir Alastair Cook

156 - Allan Border

150 - Stuart Broad