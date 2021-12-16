10 things we learned about sport in 2021

2021 provided rich sporting drama as the Olympic and Paralympic Games and Euro 2020 were finally held after being delayed by coronavirus for 12 months.

Here, the PA news agency looks at 10 things we have learned about sport during an action-packed year.

Olympics can be held during a global pandemic

From the bottom of our hearts ❤️ Thank you ? pic.twitter.com/NVcUUPkfer — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 8, 2021

Exactly 12 months after they should have been held, the Tokyo Olympics went ahead amid searing heat and humidity. A rise in Covid-19 cases in the Tokyo area cast a large shadow over the ‘Ghost Games’ but relatively few cases were directly linked with the influx of athletes and other Games-related personnel, and the International Olympic Committee congratulated itself on staging the event. There were some protests from the Japanese public but the sport saved the day and showed the value of holding an Olympics during a global pandemic.

Great Britain remain an Olympic and Paralympic force

Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty led Great Britain’s medal charge at the Tokyo Games (Adam Davy/PA)

England can make major finals

England captain Harry Kane (left) and Declan Rice celebrate the Euro round of 16 victory over Germany at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Britain has a new golden girl

We are taking her HOMEEE❤️??? pic.twitter.com/L6P52UFpAm — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 12, 2021

Emma Raducanu began 2021 wondering whether Covid-19 would allow her to sit her A Levels. After reaching the last 16 at Wimbledon, Raducanu, then 18, stunned the tennis world by winning the US Open. She won all 20 sets she played in qualifying and the main draw to become the first British woman to win a grand slam singles title since Virginia Wade lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 1977. She banked a £1.8million winner’s cheque, a spot on the red carpet at New York’s fashionable Met Gala and a place in the nation’s heart.

Cricket needs to get its house in order over racism

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations stunned the world of sport (House of Commons)

Tyson Fury is the heavyweight boss

2021 started with talk that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury must meet in the boxing ring. It ends with Fury firmly established as the world’s number one heavyweight after delivering an 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in their October trilogy fight. Joshua was outclassed by Oleksandr Usyk in September and the dethroned WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO champion has opted to take an immediate rematch with the wily Ukrainian southpaw. Fury meeting the winner of that one could be the blockbuster fight of 2022.

Blue is the colour

Chelsea celebrate Champions League success after beating Manchester City in an all-English final (Adam Davy/PA)

The Lions need more help

British and Irish Lions players are dejected after losing their summer series 2-1 to South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)

Europe’s era of Ryder Cup dominance is over

Rory McIlroy cried and Ian ‘the Postman’ Poulter failed to deliver as Europe’s Ryder Cup defence was destroyed on the Lake Michigan shoreline at Whistling Straits. The pre-match fears of many Europeans were realised as a new generation of American stars romped to a record 19-9 win. The match proved one too many for the likes of 48-year-old Lee Westwood, Poulter (45) and Paul Casey (44). With the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Daniel Berger all in their 20s, the concern for Europe is that the United States could dominate for some time to come.

Formula One needs to keep the drivers the story

ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ ᴄʜᴀᴍᴘɪᴏɴ!!!! This is just unbelievable. I started racing with my dad many years ago. We dreamed of becoming a World Champion and now we are. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/sQ3WBEjWZ6 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 12, 2021