Sir Lewis Hamilton knighted days after title heartache

Sir Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in recognition of a glittering career in Formula One just days after he controversially lost out on a record eighth title.

Hamilton was dubbed a knight by the Prince of Wales during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Wednesday, but he declined to speak to reporters afterwards.

When congratulated on his award, Hamilton said: “Thank-you.”

Sir Lewis Hamilton was made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Hamilton was recognised in the New Year Honours list following a record-breaking year in which he eclipsed Michael Schumacher’s all-time victory tally and emulated the German by winning a seventh world title.

But on Sunday, rival Max Verstappen claimed his first Formula One world title after his season-long battle with Hamilton came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.

Sir Lewis took his mother Carmen Lockhart with him to the ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA)

After the Red Bull driver stormed past Sir Lewis – who missed out on a fifth title in succession – the British racing star reportedly said on the car radio “This has been manipulated, man”, but he was later magnanimous in post-race interviews.