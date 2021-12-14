On this day in 2007: Fabio Capello is appointed as England manager

Fabio Capello was formally appointed England manager on December 14, 2007.

The Italian, then 61, had made his interest in the job well known and was installed as the number one candidate after Jose Mourinho backed out of the running.

Capello succeeded Steve McClaren, who was sacked following England’s failure to qualify for Euro 2008, and signed a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Fabio Capello succeeded Steve McClaren as England boss (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“In Fabio Capello we have that man. I am delighted Fabio has agreed to become England manager. He is a winner and his record over the last two decades speaks for itself.

“At every club he has managed, Fabio has won the league title and (director of

football development) Sir Trevor Brooking and I were left in no doubt of his passion and commitment to bring that success to the England team.”

Fabio Capello, right, resigned after John Terry was stripped of the England captaincy (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England’s qualifying campaign for the World Cup could scarcely have gone better but Capello came under fire after defeat by Germany in the last 16 in South Africa.