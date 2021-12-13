Tyson Fury on sports personality shortlist but Lewis Hamilton misses out

Tyson Fury has been included on the shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year but Lewis Hamilton misses out.

A day after losing out on a record eighth Formula One world title in controversial circumstances, Hamilton was omitted from the list of six sporting stars in line to pick up the award on Sunday.

The 36-year-old won Sports Personality for the second time last year after equalling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven titles.

Teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu is the big favourite to claim the award after her remarkable US Open triumph in New York in September.

Olympic and Paralympic stars Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey are also included following their performances in Tokyo this summer.

Diver Daley claimed an emotional first gold medal with Matty Lee in the synchronised 10 metres platform event before taking bronze in the individual category.

Tyson Fury has been included despite threatening to sue the BBC (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling makes up the final six after starring in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final.