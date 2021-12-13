The sporting weekend in pictures

UK SportPublished:

The Formula One season came to a dramatic conclusion, while England slumped to defeat in the first Ashes Test.

Max Verstappen claimed an extraordinary and highly-controversial maiden Formula One world title after his battle with Lewis Hamilton came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.

Steven Gerrard’s return to Liverpool did not go entirely to plan as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds joined Chelsea and Manchester City in maintaining the pace at the top of the Premier League.

England slumped to defeat in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba while Cardiff, ravaged by coronavirus quarantine requirements following their ill-fated trip to South Africa, put up an admirable fight in their European Champions Cup clash with Toulouse.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Race – Yas Marina Circuit
Max Verstappen won a one-lap shoot-out to claim victory in Abu Dhabi (PA)
Australia England Cricket
Australia crushed England by nine wickets in the first Test at the Gabba (Tertius Pickard/AP)
Liverpool v Aston Villa – Premier League – Anfield
Steven Gerrard returned to Anfield but saw his Aston Villa side sunk by Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Celtic v Motherwell – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Celtic claimed a hard-fought win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership (Steve Welsh/PA)
Cardiff Rugby v Stade Toulousain – Heineken Champions Cup – Cardiff Arms Park
Cardiff battled hard in their Champions Cup clash with Toulouse (Nigel French/PA)
Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher celebrates after scoring
Conor Gallagher (left) struck twice as Crystal Palace saw off Everton 3-1 at Selhurst Park (John Walton/PA)
The International – Day Two – Cheltenham Racecourse – Saturday 11th December
Sam Twiston-Davies steered Guard Your Dreams (right) to victory in the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham (David Davies/PA)
