On this day in 2006: Alan Curbishley returns to management with West Ham

Alan Curbishley ended a seven-month exile from football when he was appointed West Ham manager on December 13, 2006.

The former Hammers midfielder, who spent five years at Upton Park during his playing career, was handed the reins two days after Alan Pardew had been shown the door following a 4-0 defeat at Bolton with the club sitting inside the Premier League relegation zone.

Curbishley, 49, had been out of work since ending his 15-year reign at Charlton, where he had taken charge of 729 games, and he admitted the opportunity handed to him by new chairman Eggert Magnusson had come out of the blue.

Alan Curbishley steered West Ham clear of relegation trouble at the end of the 2006-07 campaign (Martin Rickett/PA)

“When I started to think about it and the potential, it was drawing me and something clicked.”

The new manager made an instant impact as Nigel Reo-Coker fired his side to a 1-0 home win over Manchester United in his first game at the helm.

However, they failed to win any of their next 11 league games and took only three points in the process before a run of seven victories in their last nine, including a final day 1-0 win at Old Trafford in which Carlos Tevez – whose presence at Upton Park was the subject of a prolonged legal battle – scored the decisive goal which kept them up.

