Howe can Eddie turn things around at Newcastle?

UK SportPublished:

The Magpies look set for a season battling relegation.

Howe can Eddie turn things around at Newcastle?

Eddie Howe has been tasked with keeping Newcastle in the Premier League but a crushing 4-0 defeat to Leicester and an unenviable festive fixture list has piled on the pressure.

Fresh from beating Burnley for their first win of the season earlier this month, any confidence Newcastle gained was immediately eroded after their pummelling at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the state of affairs in the north-east and whether is any room for optimism.

What has gone wrong?

Leicester thrashed Newcastle on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)
Leicester thrashed Newcastle on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)

What can be done to correct course?

Eddie Howe replaced Steve Bruce, pictured, as Newcastle boss (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe replaced Steve Bruce, pictured, as Newcastle boss (Owen Humphreys/PA)

What can Howe do?

January – and the chance to add some much-needed reinforcements – still looks some way off. A trip to Liverpool is next, while Newcastle will play both Manchester clubs before a return to Merseyside and a reunion with former boss Rafael Benitez at Everton comes ahead of the transfer widow opening. The Magpies cannot dwell on their shellacking at Leicester and Howe has to ensure a repeat is avoided. If they can get something, anything, from any of the next few games, it would be a triumph.

Is there any reason for hope?

Jesse Lingard has been touted with a move to Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jesse Lingard has been touted with a move to Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News