Howe can Eddie turn things around at Newcastle?

Eddie Howe has been tasked with keeping Newcastle in the Premier League but a crushing 4-0 defeat to Leicester and an unenviable festive fixture list has piled on the pressure.

Fresh from beating Burnley for their first win of the season earlier this month, any confidence Newcastle gained was immediately eroded after their pummelling at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the state of affairs in the north-east and whether is any room for optimism.

What has gone wrong?

Leicester thrashed Newcastle on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)

What can be done to correct course?

Eddie Howe replaced Steve Bruce, pictured, as Newcastle boss (Owen Humphreys/PA)

What can Howe do?

? Eddie Howe on #LEINEW. ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 12, 2021

January – and the chance to add some much-needed reinforcements – still looks some way off. A trip to Liverpool is next, while Newcastle will play both Manchester clubs before a return to Merseyside and a reunion with former boss Rafael Benitez at Everton comes ahead of the transfer widow opening. The Magpies cannot dwell on their shellacking at Leicester and Howe has to ensure a repeat is avoided. If they can get something, anything, from any of the next few games, it would be a triumph.

Is there any reason for hope?