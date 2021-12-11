Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton set for title showdown – tale of the tape

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head to head in Abu Dhabi this weekend with the 2021 Formula One world championship on the line.
The pair have fought tooth and nail across 21 grands prix leading into Sunday’s final and are tied on 369.5 points at the top of the standings.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the tale of the tape over their respective F1 careers ahead of the title showdown.
Hamilton v Verstappen
36 Age 24
British Nationality Dutch
287 Races 140
McLaren, Mercedes Teams Toro Rosso, Red Bull
103 Poles 12
103 Wins 19
181 Podiums 59
4147.5 Points 1531.5
59 Fastest Laps 15
7 Championships 0
8 2021 Wins 9
15 2021 Podiums 17
369.5 2021 points 369.5