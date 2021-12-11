Giannis Antetokounmpo sets record as Milwaukee beat Houston

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and set a new Milwaukee Bucks record as the reigning NBA champions triumphed against the Houston Rockets.

Antetokounmpo’s statistics from the 123-114 victory at Toyota Centre showed 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks – and the 27-year-old is now the Bucks’ all-time blocks leader.

While the Bucks bounced back from defeat at Miami Heat last time out, the result ended a seven-game winning streak for the Rockets.

LeBron James registered 33 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won 116-95 against Oklahoma City Thunder, having lost their first two matches against them this season in his absence.

Last season’s finals runners-up Phoenix Suns won 111-90 against the Boston Celtics, with JaVale McGee scoring 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets edged the Sacramento Kings 124-123 at Spectrum Centre after De’Aaron Fox missed two free throws for the visitors with 2.4 seconds left.

.@JaValeMcGee with a BIG time double-double! Tonight's @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game pic.twitter.com/5fD4iU6ICc — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 11, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets won 113-105 at the Atlanta Hawks as Kevin Durant scored 31 for the away side and Trae Young did the same for the hosts.