England collapse hands Australia 1-0 series lead – day four of the Ashes

England slumped to a nine-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test, paying the price for another costly collapse.

Sliding from 220 for two overnight to 297 all out, they left Australia needing just 20 runs to secure a handsome fourth-day victory.

England cut down at The Gabbatoir

1990: Lost by 10 wkts

1994: Lost by 184 runs

1998: Draw

2002: Lost by 384 runs

2006: Lost by 277 runs

2010: Draw

2013: Lost by 381 runs

2017: Lost by 10 wkts

2021: Lost by 9 wkts

Ollie Robinson was England’s standout (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Wait goes on for Root

Signed, concealed and delivered

Josh Hazlewood just signed this on the boundary, we knew it #Ashes — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 11, 2021

The ‘Brisbane Barmies’ did not get too much to cheer on the field during the past four days and took it on themselves to make some fun of their own. Josh Hazlewood was game enough to sign an autograph on the boundary edge, not realising the small print contained a cheeky reference to Australia’s ball-tampering scandal from 2018.

Carey’s catching

Alex Carey (right) took eight catches

England pay the price for go slow

England docked World Test Championship points after first #Ashes Test. #WTC23 — ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2021