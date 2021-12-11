England collapse hands Australia 1-0 series lead – day four of the Ashes

England slumped to a nine-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test, paying the price for another costly collapse.
Sliding from 220 for two overnight to 297 all out, they left Australia needing just 20 runs to secure a handsome fourth-day victory.
England cut down at The Gabbatoir
Wait goes on for Root
Signed, concealed and delivered
The ‘Brisbane Barmies’ did not get too much to cheer on the field during the past four days and took it on themselves to make some fun of their own. Josh Hazlewood was game enough to sign an autograph on the boundary edge, not realising the small print contained a cheeky reference to Australia’s ball-tampering scandal from 2018.
Carey’s catching
England pay the price for go slow
As if losing the opening match of the series by such a large margin is not bad enough, England found themselves leaving Brisbane with even less than nothing. Root’s side were fined 100 per cent of their match fee and docked five World Test Championship points for their slow over-rate. England were ruled to be five overs short of the target.