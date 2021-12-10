Returning Reds – How ex-Liverpool players fared in the opposing Anfield dugout

A host of Liverpool playing greats have gone on to have successful managerial careers.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield as Aston Villa manager on Saturday.

Ahead of his reunion with his boyhood club, the PA news agency takes a look at how other former Reds fared on their managerial returns to the club.

John Toshack – October 3, 1981, Liverpool 2 Swansea 2

John Toshack
John Toshack earned a draw on his first return to Anfield as Swansea manager (Nick Potts/PA)

Kenny Dalglish – December 13, 1992, Liverpool 2 Blackburn 1

Kenny Dalglish emerges from the Anfield tunnel
Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish endured a losing return to Anfield as Blackburn manager (Dave Thompson/PA)

Graeme Souness – September 7, 1996, Liverpool 2 Southampton 1

Graeme Souness holds up a Southampton scarf
Graeme Souness endured a losing first return to Anfield as Southampton manager (PA)

Kevin Keegan – April 16, 1994, Liverpool 0 Newcastle 2

Kevin Keegan
Kevin Keegan was a winner when he went back to former club Liverpool as Newcastle manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mauricio Pellegrino – November 18, 2017, Liverpool 3 Southampton 0.

Mauricio Pellegrino
Mauricio Pellegrino was comfortably beaten on by Liverpool when he went back for the first time as Southampton manager (Richard Sellers/PA)
