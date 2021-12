On This Day in 2009 – Bradley Wiggins reaches for the sky after signing key deal

Bradley Wiggins was unveiled as a Team Sky rider on this day in 2009.

Wiggins agreed a four-year deal to join the BSkyB-backed, Britain-focused cycling road team after negotiating his release from Team Garmin-Transitions.

Wiggins had won three Olympic gold medals and finished fourth in the Tour de France – equalling Britain’s best-ever finish – and ended long-running speculation by moving to work under British Cycling performance director Dave Brailsford at Team Sky.

Bradley Wiggins at Team Sky’s official launch (PA)

“Obviously, it was always going to be a difficult situation to leave Garmin. I was surrounded by friends, had close relationships with the riders and some of the staff.

“But there was was only ever going to be one team I would leave that team for, and that was of course to come home to Team Sky and pretty much everyone who has helped me to my Olympic success.”

Wiggins became Team Sky’s 25th rider and the seventh Briton after Geraint Thomas, Ian Stannard, Russell Downing, Peter Kennaugh, Chris Froome and Steve Cummings.

Bradley Wiggins, front left, and his Team Sky colleagues (PA)

In a statement, meanwhile, Garmin said: “Bradley Wiggins will not be racing for Team Garmin-Transitions in 2010.

“Although we understand his strong desire to be a part of the UK’s first-ever Pro Tour team, we would have loved to continue with him through 2010.