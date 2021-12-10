Gerrard’s Reds return and Chelsea chase win – Premier League talking points

Steven Gerrard returns to Liverpool, Chelsea aim to get back to winning ways, and Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United travel to rock-bottom Norwich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points surrounding this weekend’s Premier league fixtures.

Gerrard’s Anfield return

Steven Gerrard is heading back to Liverpool with Aston Villa (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chelsea look to get back on track

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are looking to get back to winning ways (Nick Potts/PA)

Covid impact

We can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion, on Sunday 12 December at 14:00, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon. Full statement ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 9, 2021

Tottenham’s form has picked up under Antonio Conte, with them currently on a three-match winning run in the league – but attempts to extend that will have to wait as Spurs face a second weekend in three with their fixture postponed. The game at Burnley on November 28 fell victim to the weather – this time, a coronavirus outbreak at the north London outfit has resulted in Sunday’s trip to Brighton being postponed, as was Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash with Rennes. There have also been Covid cases at Leicester, who played at Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday, with the Foxes set to host Newcastle on Sunday – and, currently, are scheduled to then face Tottenham next Thursday.

Magpies taking flight?

Newcastle head to the King Power Stadium looking to build on the 1-0 win over Burnley last time out – not only their maiden win, at the fourth attempt, since Eddie Howe was appointed as manager, but also their first victory of any sort this season. With the team lying second-bottom of the table, fans are very much wanting to believe it was the start of something.

Rangnick’s United on the road