Football rumours: Clubs preparing cash splash for Antonio Rudiger

UK SportPublished:

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the clubs queuing up to lure the 28-year-old away from Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly in line for a massive payday, with a number of Europe’s top clubs willing to quadruple the Chelsea defender’s current wage. According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the clubs queuing up to lure the 28-year-old away from Stamford Bridge next summer, with the German valued around £70million before add-ons.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen is on Liverpool’s radar (Tim Goode/PA)

The Echo also reports Liverpool have sent scouts to run the rule over Leeds winger Raphinha, but a January move for the 24-yerar-old is not expected.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu (Nick potts/PA)

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Casemiro: Chelsea are targeting a move for the Real Madrid defender, according to El Nacional.

