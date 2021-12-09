Football rumours: Georginio Wijnaldum angling for Premier League return

Paris Saint Germain are reportedly determined to hold on to the 31-year-old.

Georginio Wijnaldum is believed to be open to a loan move back to the Premier League in January, with Arsenal tipped as among the clubs interested in a potential deal for the 31-year-old. The Daily Mail, citing a report from Sky Sports, says that despite the midfielder’s interest in seeking more playing time elsewhere, Paris St Germain are unwilling to let the midfielder leave.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – The Mind Series – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny is on Newcastle’s radar (John Walton/PA)
Bolton Wanderers v Liverpool U21 – Papa John’s Trophy – Northern Group D – University of Bolton Stadium
West Ham are considering a move for Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips (Tim Goode/PA)

The Sun reports Arsenal are hoping to secure a deal for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski. The paper, citing La Repubblica, says the club is sending representatives to Italy to try and convince the 21-year-old to join Mikel Arteta’s men.

Juventus v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Allianz Stadium
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are chasing Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Sven Botman: Sky Sports Italia reports AC Milan have joined Liverpool and Newcastle in pursuit of the Lille defender.

