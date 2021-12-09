Football rumours: Georginio Wijnaldum angling for Premier League return

What the papers say
Georginio Wijnaldum is believed to be open to a loan move back to the Premier League in January, with Arsenal tipped as among the clubs interested in a potential deal for the 31-year-old. The Daily Mail, citing a report from Sky Sports, says that despite the midfielder’s interest in seeking more playing time elsewhere, Paris St Germain are unwilling to let the midfielder leave.
The Sun reports Arsenal are hoping to secure a deal for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski. The paper, citing La Repubblica, says the club is sending representatives to Italy to try and convince the 21-year-old to join Mikel Arteta’s men.
Sven Botman: Sky Sports Italia reports AC Milan have joined Liverpool and Newcastle in pursuit of the Lille defender.