Charlie Savage made his debut for Manchester United on Wednesday, following his father Robbie into the professional game as he came on as a late substitute against Young Boys in the Champions League at Old Trafford.

Robbie Savage, who was also on the books at United as a youngster, played for Wales and in the top flight with clubs including Leicester, Birmingham and Blackburn.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some other father and sons to have played professionally.

Peter and Kasper Schmeichel

Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel has stepped out of his father’s shadow (John Walton/PA)

Frank and Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard (right) eclipsed the achievements of his father Frank senior (left) (Adam Davy/PA)

Johan and Jordi Cruyff

Johan Cruyff was one of the game’s greats (PA)

Brian and Nigel Clough

Nigel Clough was a forward like his father Brian (PA Archive)

Paul and Tom Ince