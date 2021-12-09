Errors cost England before Travis pushes Australia ahead – day two of The Ashes

A heavy defeat would appear to be looming.

Australia assumed a dominant position after two days of the Ashes opener at The Gabba, building up a 196-run lead with a stumps score of 343 for seven.

There was a rapid-fire century for Travis Head and 94 dicey runs for David Warner, leaving England with plenty to ponder as they attempt to plot some way out of Brisbane without a hefty defeat.

When Ben Stokes forced one through Warner’s defences in his first over of the match, England’s joy was short-lived due to a front foot overstep. It later became clear that the all-rounder was clearing the line on a regular basis without being pulled up. Modern matchday protocols dictate that no-balls should be monitored by the third umpire using dedicated cameras but it became clear that technology had malfunctioned and would not be available during the match. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting bemoaned “pathetic officiating” on Channel 7’s commentary, suggesting Stokes should have been informed of the issue before paying a big price.

Warner’s five lives

David Warner gets the benefit of a Rod Tucker's belated no-ball signal.
Head hurries the record books

Net duty for pace greats

England's two most prolific Test bowlers have been benched this week.
Magic number

The historic Ashes rivalry has earned its place in the cricketing spotlight but it is worth remembering there are others who would love a fraction of the attention lavished on the contest. Ireland have played just three times since being granted Test status in 2017 and are eagerly looking for their next offer, a point made with sledgehammer subtlety by their watching captain Andrew Balbirnie.

Friday’s weather

England will perhaps be looking for rain to save them and Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology predicts a 50 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the morning or early afternoon, with the chance of a further thunderstorm to follow the severe storms blowing through Queensland on Thursday evening.

