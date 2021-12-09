England’s bowlers endure frustrating morning session on day two at The Gabba

Ben Stokes clean bowled David Warner with a no-ball to sum up a morning of desperate frustration for England’s bowlers on day two of the first Ashes Test.

Having been rolled over for just 147 on Wednesday, the tourists needed to get stuck into Australia’s top order and made a strong start when Ollie Robinson knocked over Marcus Harris cheaply.

But they were unable to follow up on that breakthrough as Warner (46 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (52no) carried their side to a dominant lunch total of 113 for one.

David Warner is castled by a Stokes no-ball (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Further analysis showed that each of Stokes’ previous deliveries should also have been no-balls, with criticism of the umpiring team for failing to notice the trend until the moment it really mattered.

After hanging in during an even contest, both batters cut loose in the final half-hour of an elongated session with a brutal attack on spinner Jack Leach yielding three sixes and 31 runs from a bruising three-over stint.

England had been unable to replicate Australia’s dream start to day one, when Mitchell Starc cleaned up Rory Burns with the first ball of the series, but Harris fared only slightly better before being dismissed for three. With Robinson making an impressive start to his Ashes career, the left-hander nudged half-forward in the sixth over and nicked low to Dawid Malan at third slip.

But that turned to despair as his footwork error became clear. Ball did beat bat occasionally thereafter, with Chris Woakes improving in his second spell, but boundary balls also crept in as Labuschagne settled nicely and Warner began to grow into his innings.

Australia reached 50 in the 22nd over and when Stokes tried to force the issue – Warner dragging one past his stumps and Labuschagne almost turning a pull to the man at short fine-leg – he came up just short.

The tone changed dramatically in the run-up to lunch as the hosts moved through the gears and feasted on Leach. They attacked him from the first moment, using their feet and aiming over the infield with impunity. Twice Warner cleared the ropes, with Labuschagne repeating the trick.