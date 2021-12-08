On this day in 2004: Harry Redknapp crosses south coast to join Southampton

Harry Redknapp crossed the south coast divide on this day in 2004.
Just two weeks after leaving Portsmouth, Redknapp joined bitter rivals Southampton.
The now 74-year-old quit Pompey after he fell out with chairman Milan Mandaric following the appointment of Velimir Zajec as director of football before moving to St Mary’s.
Redknapp spent a year at Southampton but was unable to save them from relegation to the Championship in 2004-05.
“It was a crazy move. I didn’t realise the hate between them,” he since said.
The future Tottenham boss then guided the club to FA Cup success in 2008 and is the last English manager to win a major English trophy.
He joined Spurs later that year before leaving White Hart Lane in 2012, while he went on to manage QPR, Jordan and Birmingham.