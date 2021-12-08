England must recover from horror show in Brisbane – day one of the Ashes series

UK Sport

Rory Burns was bowled with the first ball of the series and England were skittled out for 147 in a harrowing opening session.

England must bounce back quickly after enduring a dispiriting start to their 2021-22 Ashes campaign which saw them slump to an underpowered 147 all out as Australia’s pace attack ran riot in Brisbane.

Here the PA news agency rounds up the alarming day-one events at The Gabba.

History repeating

Mountain to climb

England's lowest first-innings totals in a Test in Australia
Root’s risky call

The past errors of Nasser Hussain (left) may have influenced Joe Root (right) in Brisbane.
England did not see that Cummins

Pat Cummins took five wickets against England for the first time as he marked his debut as Australia captain with fine figures of five for 38. “It was a dream start really,” said the quick afterwards, with a broad smile. His opposite number Root will hope his bowlers can get off to a similar “dream start” on day two.

Picture of the day

England’s Ollie Pope dives in to make a run at The Gabba
The second day is scheduled to start early, but more wild weather is expected on Thursday, with Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology warning of a risk of “possibly severe” storms, and a 70 per cent chance of showers.

Magic number

Australians up and down the country could not resist revelling in their side’s dominance, up to and including the emergency services.

The Barmy Army’s night shift

With England’s travelling fans shut out of the tour, a group of hardcore supporters from the Barmy Army met in a London establishment to cheer the team through the night from several thousand miles away. It all got a bit much for the resident trumpeter, who took a chance for 40 winks after a demoralising first session.

