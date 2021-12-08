England must recover from horror show in Brisbane – day one of the Ashes series

England must bounce back quickly after enduring a dispiriting start to their 2021-22 Ashes campaign which saw them slump to an underpowered 147 all out as Australia’s pace attack ran riot in Brisbane.

Here the PA news agency rounds up the alarming day-one events at The Gabba.

History repeating

Mountain to climb

England’s lowest first-innings totals in a Test in Australia (PA Graphics)

Root’s risky call

The past errors of Nasser Hussain, left, may have influenced Joe Root, right, in Brisbane (Mike Egerton/PA)

England did not see that Cummins

Pat Cummins becomes the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in an #Ashes Test since Bob Willis in 1982 ? pic.twitter.com/pF0F1PYnGj — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2021

Pat Cummins in Ashes cricket: 57 wickets @ 20.59 That is some record.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/qzRoOaBp9Q — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 8, 2021

Coupla Pat Cummins stats while it’s raining. After today’s 5-38, he’s hitting some heights among Australians in Test cricket: – Best average (21.18) in 58 years – Best strike-rate (46.2) in 113 years#Ashes — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 8, 2021

Pat Cummins took five wickets against England for the first time as he marked his debut as Australia captain with fine figures of five for 38. “It was a dream start really,” said the quick afterwards, with a broad smile. His opposite number Root will hope his bowlers can get off to a similar “dream start” on day two.

Picture of the day

England’s Ollie Pope dives in to make a run at The Gabba (Jason O’Brien/PA)

The second day is scheduled to start early, but more wild weather is expected on Thursday, with Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology warning of a risk of “possibly severe” storms, and a 70 per cent chance of showers.

Magic number

Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba. — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 8, 2021

Australians up and down the country could not resist revelling in their side’s dominance, up to and including the emergency services.

The Barmy Army’s night shift

Our trumpeter taking a break at lunch ???#Ashes pic.twitter.com/83RPfkAOHK — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 8, 2021