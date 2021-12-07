Football rumours: Cesar Azpilicueta edging closer to Barcelona move

What the papers say

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is believed to be nearing his exit from Stamford Bridge. The Daily Mail, citing a report from Spanish publication El Nacional, says the 32-year-old is in advanced talks with Barcelona, with manager Xavi reportedly taking a leading role in ensuring a deal is done.

Staying with Barcelona, the Daily Express, via Mundo Deportivo, says Manchester United have joined Newcastle in the race for Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old winger is out of contract at the end of the season, with the Red Devils believed to be among a number of clubs to make the France international an offer.

Stoke City’s Tyrese Campbell is on Eddie Howe’s radar (Steven Paston/PA)

Newcastle’s spending plans do not stop there however, with the Daily Mirror reporting the club is willing to double the salaries of Burnley defenders Ben Mee and James Tarkowski in a bid to get them to quit the Clarets.

Social media round-up

Jose Mourinho planning Man Utd raid as he continues Roma rebuild https://t.co/XG8VvgwN3z — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 7, 2021

Mikel Arteta offers Yaya Toure coaching role at Arsenal in cheeky bid to lure Man City legend from Tottenham https://t.co/7U60gUurXz — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 6, 2021

Players to watch

Manchester United are keeping an eye on Frenkie de Jong (Mike Egerton/PA)