Football rumours: Cesar Azpilicueta edging closer to Barcelona move

What the papers say
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is believed to be nearing his exit from Stamford Bridge. The Daily Mail, citing a report from Spanish publication El Nacional, says the 32-year-old is in advanced talks with Barcelona, with manager Xavi reportedly taking a leading role in ensuring a deal is done.
Staying with Barcelona, the Daily Express, via Mundo Deportivo, says Manchester United have joined Newcastle in the race for Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old winger is out of contract at the end of the season, with the Red Devils believed to be among a number of clubs to make the France international an offer.
Newcastle’s spending plans do not stop there however, with the Daily Mirror reporting the club is willing to double the salaries of Burnley defenders Ben Mee and James Tarkowski in a bid to get them to quit the Clarets.
Players to watch
Folarin Balogun: Arsenal look set to agree to a January loan exit for the 20-year-old forward, according to the Daily Express.