Where will the Ashes be won and lost? – Talking points ahead of the series

What sort an impact can Ben Stokes have?

England’s latest attempt to regain the coveted Ashes urn from Australia gets under way in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the most heated areas of debate leading into the first Test.

How much can we expect from Ben Stokes?

Ben Stokes' 2019 Ashes performances loom large over proceedings.
Ben Stokes’ 2019 Ashes performances loom large over proceedings (Mike Egerton/PA)

Battle of the batting titans

Joe Root and Steve Smith are the top ranked batters in the world.
Joe Root and Steve Smith are the top ranked batters in the world (Mike Egerton/PA)

Are Australia feeling the Paine?

Elite sport does not always allow for an orderly transition of power, but even by those standards losing a long-term captain to a sexting scandal a fortnight before the biggest series in the calendar is a messy situation. Tim Paine’s removal could actually improve the playing XI – his replacement Alex Carey is by most observable metrics a better player – but he was a popular dressing room leader and his hasty exit has caused some disquiet. The solution, to promote Pat Cummins as the country’s first fast bowling Test skipper since the 1950s, is also something of a gamble given his importance to the pace attack.

England prepare for hostility over hospitality

The Gabba
There will be a partisan crowd at the Gabba and throughout the series (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Time to think pink

The pink Kookaburra could play a key part in the outcome of the Ashes.
The pink Kookaburra could play a key part in the outcome of the Ashes (Jason O’Brien/PA)
