Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp determined to justify Antonio Conte faith

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp is determined to prove Antonio Conte right and become a mainstay at the north London club.

The Italian said Skipp has all the attributes to become a “top midfielder” after his performance against Brentford in midweek and he followed it up with another impressive display in the 3-0 win against Norwich on Sunday.

Skipp, who spent last season on loan at the Canaries, has been a regular this season, having been handed his opportunity by former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 21-year-old is flattered by Conte’s compliment, but knows there is still work to do.

???? ?? ????. Another MOTM performance from Oliver Skipp ? pic.twitter.com/zuABw6YGcs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 6, 2021

“It is always nice to hear that, but I have to go out and prove it, otherwise it is just words and there is no point,” Skipp said.

“I feel that there has definitely been a lot of improvement. I need to keep working and keep doing the things that I am doing and keep making those improvements.

“Hopefully that happens, but I know that it is a lot of hard work before that happens.

“I hope this proves that it was the right decision to stay and I feel I am ready to play for Spurs.

“You are never quite sure at the start of the season, but it was a big confidence boost to start the first game of the season and it was something I was looking to build on and hopefully keep building on.

Antonio Conte passes on instructions to Oliver Skipp (John Walton/PA)

Skipp is an England Under-21 international but is not getting distracted by the idea of a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad.

“I am not getting carried away. I have played 10 or 15 games this season – 20 in all competitions,” he said. “There is a lot of things I need to be doing to be in that mix and I am just looking forward to keep pushing and pushing and seeing where it takes me.

“I have just got to keep doing what I am doing for the club and see what happens.”

Oliver Skipp in action for England Under-21s (Bradley Collyer/PA).

There are a lot of games coming up in a short space of time and Skipp is remaining grounded.

“We have just got to keep pushing. We are not getting carried away after a couple of good performances,” he said, with Spurs two points behind West Ham in fourth, with a game in hand.

“There are lots of other games in this period which we need to make sure we get right. We are not looking that far ahead – we have just got to keep looking to the next game, even if it is a cliche.