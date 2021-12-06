5 eye-catching FA Cup third round ties

Manchester United were drawn against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round.
There will be three all-Premier League ties played between January 7 and 10.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five eye-catching contests.
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Chelsea v Chesterfield
One of only five non-league clubs left in the FA Cup, Chesterfield, will travel to Stamford Bridge to play last-season’s runners up in the third round. Chelsea have not played the Spireites since a 3-0 defeat in 1950, and the meeting is sure to be a lucrative meeting for the National League leaders.
West Ham v Leeds
David Moyes’ high-flying West Ham drew Leeds in what will be the first of two back to back matches between the clubs. The West Yorkshire club will already travel south a week later on January 16, but will now also have to make the same journey a week before.
Liverpool v Shrewsbury
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Millwall have not played their south London rivals since the 2012-13 season, when both matches ended in draws. While on the pitch it may not seem like the biggest tie, it will certainly be one for the fans, who will be meeting in the FA Cup for the first time since 1985.