5 eye-catching FA Cup third round ties

Manchester United were drawn against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round.

There will be three all-Premier League ties played between January 7 and 10.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five eye-catching contests.

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Chelsea v Chesterfield

One of only five non-league clubs left in the FA Cup, Chesterfield, will travel to Stamford Bridge to play last-season’s runners up in the third round. Chelsea have not played the Spireites since a 3-0 defeat in 1950, and the meeting is sure to be a lucrative meeting for the National League leaders.

West Ham v Leeds

David Moyes’ high-flying West Ham drew Leeds in what will be the first of two back to back matches between the clubs. The West Yorkshire club will already travel south a week later on January 16, but will now also have to make the same journey a week before.

Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury earned a replay when they drew Liverpool in the fourth round last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

Millwall v Crystal Palace

