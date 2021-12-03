Review highlights near misses at Euro 2020 final which could have caused death

The independent review of the disorder at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley identified more than 20 near misses where serious injury or death could have resulted.

Security expert Eric Stuart said those were just the incidents studied in detail.

The incidents included high-density crowd pressure, door-wedging, progressive crowd collapse and entrapment, progressive crowd collapse on staircases and barrier collapse.

He picked out some instances of near misses on the day.

Surge at the Olympic Steps

Police run forward from their line at the top of the Olympic Steps staircase to assist a woman who has lost consciousness (Handout from Baroness Casey Review/PA)

Barriers collapse in surge

Image shows barriers collapsed following a crowd surge, creating a trip and tangle hazard (Handout from Baroness Casey Review/PA)

Barriers used as “trampoline”

Image showing toppled security barriers being used as a trampoline (Handout from Baroness Casey Review/PA)

“I am pleased to say that on this occasion other members of the public intervened to stop those barriers being thrown.”

“A pile of bodies three or four deep” at the Spanish Steps

A surge leads to a group falling to the ground and creates a pile of bodies three or four deep at the front (Handout from Baroness Casey Review/PA)

“The vast majority of people within that small group of 100 or so fall to the ground, particularly those at the front. That surge leads to a pile of bodies three or four deep.

“Although we’ve made sure that his identity is not visible, there is what appears to be a young boy who crawls out from underneath that pile but then immediately goes into some form of seizure and then lies unconscious.”

Steward tends to young supporter

In bottom right of image, a steward stood just in front of a police officer wearing a red baseball cap bends down in front of a supporter in a white t-shirt who is believed to have suffered a seizure in the earlier surge (Handout from Baroness Casey Review/PA)

“Unidentified and just beyond those two is this young man in a white t-shirt suffering his seizure, and I ask you to imagine the situation had that same surge occurred around about 40 minutes later.”

He said by then, there were around 700 people in the same area rather than 100 to 200 when the young supporter suffered a seizure.

Man with children swept into stadium by surge

An image taken moments later shows the same man holding a young child, with a slightly older child in a white England shirt to his right. Eric Stuart said the man was trying to rescue a third child who was embedded in the crowd (Handout from Baroness Casey Review/PA)

Stuart: “There is a man in a black shirt with his back to us. I would suggest that he was actually in a legitimate queue lane before this (surge) took place but has been swept along with the pressure of the crowd and is eventually swept backwards in through those gates.

“There are people on the floor who he starts to fall over. Significantly he is holding a young child. He is swept backwards and just before he falls to the floor he is caught by a steward. Towards the right-hand side (in the second image) is actually another child in a white England shirt. That child was with the man who had been swept in carrying an even younger one.

“The reason he is not with the child at the moment is because he’s gone back into the crowd because a further third child is embedded in that crowd and he pulls them out.

“The likelihood of someone being seriously injured in what we know to be high pressure crowd situations was very high.

“The possibility of likely fatalities was extremely high and happened repeatedly during the course of the day.