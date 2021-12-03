Ben Stokes scores 42 in valuable batting practice during Ashes warm-up match

UK SportPublished:

The all-rounder has been playing for the first time since taking an indefinite break from all cricket in July to prioritise his mental well-being.

Ben Stokes backed up from claiming two wickets on the second day of England’s final warm-up match ahead of the Ashes to score 42 runs from 56 balls against England Lions in Brisbane.

The Lions had set a total of 226 for four at Wellington Point in Queensland, with England responding during Friday’s final day with Stokes’s contribution and 37 more from opener Rory Burns.

Chris Woakes took an early wicket for the Lions as Haseeb Hameed fell for seven, while Dawid Malan and Joe Root also departed for single-figure scores of eight and nine respectively.

England and Australia’s preparations for the five-Test series, which begins at the Gabba on December 8, have been undermined by rain.

England’s three-day practice match last week was washed out except for 29 overs and the first day of the second warm-up against the Lions was also cancelled without a ball bowled.

