Football rumours: West Ham preparing for January move on Jesse Lingard

What the papers say

The Mirror says West Ham are coming for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard in January. The 28-year-old forward previously enjoyed a successful loan move to the London Stadium but a deal was unable to be done in the summer. The paper also reports the Irons want to sign centre-back James Tarkowski, 29, from Burnley.

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard has found his place under threat amid strong showings from Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah. The Sun refers to the reporting of Mundo Deportivo and ESPN in saying Barca are monitoring the situation with the 32-year-old, whose contract at Stamford Bridge concludes at season’s end.

Joe Gomez may be staying at Anfield despite a lack of time on the pitch in the current campaign (Phil Noble/PA)

The Sun, which cites Sky Sports, reports Arsenal may move on Dejan Kulusevski in the January window, with the club said to have already contacted the Sweden international’s representatives. But the paper adds Tottenham are also considering signing the 21-year-old from Juventus.

Social media round-up

Declan Rice would choose Chelsea over Manchester United if he were to leave West Ham claims Tony Cottee https://t.co/pFaHNfQzhv — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 1, 2021

Ajax interested in signing out-of-form Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn #THFC https://t.co/RaRtbBAnv0 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 2, 2021

Players to watch

Eddie Nketiah: The England Under-21s striker, 22, has refused Arsenal’s offer of a new contract, according to Sky Sports.