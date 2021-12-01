Four hat-tricks and 10 different scorers – England’s 20-0 Latvia win in numbers

Ellen White became England’s record goalscorer during the match.

England Women were in record-breaking mood as they thrashed Latvia 20-0 in their World Cup qualifier in Doncaster on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the numbers behind their victory.

20 – England’s stunning goal tally, a new national record that eclipses their previous biggest win of 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

48 – Ellen White’s new England record goals total following her hat-trick in the rout.

Ellen White became England's record goalscorer during the Latvia drubbing
Ellen White became England’s record goalscorer during the Latvia drubbing (Tim Goode/PA)

10 – Different players to get on the scoresheet. Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Jess Carter, Bethany England, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs were the other players to strike.

  • Played: 6
  • Won: 6
  • Goals for: 53
  • Goals against: 0

53 – The total number of goals England have now scored, without reply, in winning the opening six matches of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

