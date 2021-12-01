Ellen White stars as Sarina Wiegman era begins in style – England’s 2021 review

England Women rounded off their year with a crushing 20-0 win over Latvia that saw Ellen White become her country’s all-time record goalscorer.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the Lionesses’ 2021.

The Wiegman era begins in style

Manager Sarina Wiegman has a 100 per cent win rate with England this year (Tim Goode/PA)

World Cup qualifying under way

England finish the year well on track to qualify for the 2023 World Cup and are unbeaten in Group D. The Lionesses sit top of the group, five points clear of Austria, and have scored 53 goals without conceding in qualifying. England have handed out some thrashings, and 30 of their goals have been against Latvia with scorelines of 10-0 and 20-0.

Record-breaking White

? THE RECORD IS BROKEN ?@ellsbells89 is our new all-time record goalscorer! pic.twitter.com/kfwUg1KaUX — Lionesses (@Lionesses) November 30, 2021

White cemented herself in the record books, overtaking Kelly Smith as England’s all-time leading goalscorer. The Manchester City forward broke the record just nine minutes into England’s drubbing of Latvia with her second goal of the game, taking her to 48 for her country and surpassing Smith’s 46.

Defensive dilemmas

Leah Williamson, right, was captain under Wiegman, left, before injury (Nick Potts/PA)

Chances for young Lionesses

First goal for England ✅Fastest #Lionesses hat-trick ever ✅ Special night for Less ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJCgZyTo4H — Lionesses (@Lionesses) November 30, 2021