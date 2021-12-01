Cardiff plan to honour Euro ties despite losing majority of squad to quarantine

Dai Young says Cardiff will “do everything in our power” to play their Heineken Champions Cup games against Toulouse and Harlequins.

Cardiff have confirmed that a travelling party of 42 players and staff are due to fly out of Cape Town on Thursday.

All of that group have returned negative coronavirus tests, but an additional six individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 have been transferred to a South African quarantine hotel.

? Dai Young has paid tribute to Cardiff Rugby’s staff following efforts to get the club home from South Africa.https://t.co/3ppDLIayyZ — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) December 1, 2021

A 10-day period of quarantine on arrival in the United Kingdom means that the 28 players and 14 staff members leaving South Africa can play no part in the European fixtures.

Rugby director Young’s team host European champions Toulouse on December 11, then visit Gallagher Premiership winners Quins seven days later.

Teams who are unable to fulfil European Cup fixtures face forfeiting the game under strict tournament rules, and it is understood that competition organisers currently have no plans to postpone games.

Such a stance, though, drew criticism last season after a handful of coronavirus-related cancellations saw clubs responsible handed 28-0 defeats.

“The team will be made up of the internationals who haven’t come with us and some of our best academy players.

“I am confident they will do the jersey proud, but we need the Cardiff support to get right behind us.

“Gruff Rees will lead the team and he will be assisted by Thomas Rhys Thomas and Richie Rees, who remained in Cardiff to coach those not travelling.

Toulouse players celebrate winning the Heineken Champions Cup last season (David Davies/PA)

“They will be supporting the boys, those of us in isolation and the club during what has been the most stressful and challenging period I have experienced as a director of rugby.”

Six Cardiff players involved in the Autumn Nations Series with Wales – Josh Adams, Uilisi Halaholo, Tomos Williams, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies and Ellis Jenkins – did not travel to South Africa.

On Cardiff’s more general situation in South Africa, Young added: “What sits really uncomfortably with me, and the biggest thing that upsets me, is going home and leaving people out here. As a director of rugby that is the biggest thing I am struggling to cope with.

“If it was an injury, one or two of us would definitely stay out here, but we are not actually allowed to do that in these circumstances.

#MunsterInSA ?? A group of 34 #MunsterRugby players & staff departed Cape Town tonight having received negative results after completing a 4th round of PCR testing in six days. Read a full travel update ⤵️https://t.co/skwVyujmGW#URC #SUAF ? pic.twitter.com/Ovc2KysKZW — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 30, 2021

“But they are in really good hands, the doctor is checking on them twice a day and all the medical things are in place if there were any issues, which there are not.

“Thankfully, all the guys staying behind remain in good spirits and any symptoms they have are mild.”

The bulk of Munster’s playing and backroom staff, meanwhile, are on their way back from South Africa.

The Irish provincial team were stranded in Cape Town following the cancellation of their scheduled cross-hemisphere matches in the United Rugby Championship due to the discovery of a new coronavirus variant.

STATEMENT | Scarlets coaches, players and staff are to remain in quarantine in Belfasthttps://t.co/T1ebpYPHWm — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) November 30, 2021

Fresh travel restrictions were imposed on South Africa, and Munster and Cardiff had hoped to join the Scarlets and Zebre Parma in leaving on Sunday aboard a charter flight before positive cases caused a hold-up.

Despite announcing on Tuesday night that a further four members of the touring party had tested positive – adding to the 10 already confirmed – Munster said 34 players and staff left Cape Town after receiving negative results from a fourth round of PCR testing in six days.