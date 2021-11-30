Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool always ‘try to play football’ in Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side have always tried to play football in Merseyside derbies.

The Reds boss was in no mood to discuss in depth what the 239th meeting between two clubs separated by the width of Stanley Park might have in store.

However, his assertion about playing football could be interpreted as a dig at their city rivals, especially after last year’s encounter which began the unravelling of Liverpool’s Premier League title defence.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s challenge on Virgil Van Dijk ended the Liverpool defender’s season (Peter Byrne/PA)

That was the ninth Everton player sent off in 19 league meetings at Goodison Park and they have had four players dismissed since Liverpool’s last red card in a derby back in 2010.

“It is a shame that I have to mention that but I think we were the fairest team in England and most of the time the fairest team in Europe in the last five years,” said Klopp when asked whether his players had to exercise a degree of control.

“It is obviously not a prize somebody wants to win, but it is still the case.

“If you play pressing, high press, counter-press, the plan is to win the ball and to win the ball you have to touch the ball, that’s how it is because you want to keep playing after that. You don’t want to create a free-kick or give a foul away.

“That is why you want to win the ball in the right way and you want to play it from there.

“Since I am here we always try to play a football game.”

Klopp will face former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez as Everton boss for the first time, having previously done so when the Spaniard was in charge at Newcastle.

Klopp is not surprised to see a former Liverpool manager in Rafael Benitez in charge of Everton (Nigel French/PA)

“There are other derbies in the world. There is some special thing in this derby than other derbies but I don’t know exactly why that is like that,” he added.