Jos Buttler: Team that deals with distractions best will win Ashes

Jos Buttler has said the team which best deals with the distractions around the Ashes will win the series as he arrived in England’s camp in Brisbane ahead of the opening Test.

The wicketkeeper-batsman joined his team-mates on Tuesday following a period of quarantine on the Gold Coast after the T20 World Cup, with no play expected on day one of the side’s second planned warm-up match against England Lions due to consistent rain in Queensland.

Buttler was direct when asked about the difficulties in preparation for both an Australia side recovering from the shock resignation of former skipper Tim Paine and his team’s recent lack of time on the field.

Behind the scenes on an #Ashes practice day in Brisbane ? Let us know if you spot a @jimmy9 smile ? — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 28, 2021

“Around the Ashes, there’s always certain things go on and the guys that can deal with the distractions an Ashes series throws up … is the team that’s going to play best,” the 31-year-old told reporters in an interview from England’s hotel.

He would not be drawn on hypothetical situations involving the possible moving of the fifth Test in Perth as Australia grapples with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

“I find it tiring to talk about it when you don’t know,” Buttler said in response to a query about the match potentially shifting to Tasmania.

The squad have gathered in Brisbane as they continue their preparation for the series which starts at the Gabba on December 8.