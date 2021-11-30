5 of record-breaker Ellen White’s most memorable England goals

UK SportPublished:

White surpassed Kelly Smith’s tally of 46 international strikes in the Women’s World Cup qualifying match against Latvia.

Ellen White has overtaken Kelly Smith to become England’s all-time leading goalscorer by reaching 47 international strikes early on in the Women’s World Cup qualifying match against Latvia.

A quickfire brace scored inside four first-half minutes saw White finally edge her Lionesses tally beyond Smith’s at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of her most famous England strikes.

England 3-0 Austria, Women’s World Cup qualifying, March 25 2010

White made her England debut as a substitute, in the absence of Smith whose record she has gone on to break. She scored in the 84th minute to cap off the win with a chip from a narrow angle.

England 2-0 Japan, World Cup Group Stage, July 5 2011

Ellen White made her World Cup debut in 2011
Ellen White made her World Cup debut in 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)

England 6-0 Scotland, Women’s European Championships, July 19 2017, Group stage

White was part of a resounding win over Scotland
White was part of a resounding win over Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA)

United States 0-1 England, She Believes Cup, March 4 2017

England 3-0 Norway, World Cup Quarter-finals, June 27 2019

White celebrates scoring England's second against Norway
White celebrates scoring England’s second against Norway (John Walton/PA)
