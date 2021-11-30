5 of record-breaker Ellen White’s most memorable England goals

Ellen White has overtaken Kelly Smith to become England’s all-time leading goalscorer by reaching 47 international strikes early on in the Women’s World Cup qualifying match against Latvia.
A quickfire brace scored inside four first-half minutes saw White finally edge her Lionesses tally beyond Smith’s at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of her most famous England strikes.
England 3-0 Austria, Women’s World Cup qualifying, March 25 2010
White made her England debut as a substitute, in the absence of Smith whose record she has gone on to break. She scored in the 84th minute to cap off the win with a chip from a narrow angle.