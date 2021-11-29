The sporting weekend in pictures

The best of the pictures from an action-packed weekend of sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

Burnley’s Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday was called off a little under an hour before kick-off as snow continued to fall at Turf Moor, while Chelsea fought back to draw 1-1 against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge to stay top of the table.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu made a winning return to Britain in an exhibition match at the ATP Champions Tour event held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and Great Britain reached the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Austria.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

A view of snow on the pitch as the game is abandoned before the Premier League match at Turf Moor between Burnley and Tottenham
Despite the best efforts of ground staff at Turf Moor, Burnley’s game with Tottenham was beaten by the weather (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stands in snow during a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola saw his side brave the elements to beat West Ham 2-1 at a snowy Etihad Stadium, which cut Chelsea’s lead down to a point (Martin Rickett/PA)
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe gestures on the touchline during a Premier League match at Arsenal
At the other end of the table, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe took charge of his side for the first time on Saturday at Arsenal, where he watched them lose 2-0 (John Walton/PA)
Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu in action during the ATP Champions Tour 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall, London
US Open champion Emma Raducanu made a winning return to Britain in the ATP Champions Tour event held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, defeating Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in an exhibition match on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Harlequins’ Huw Jones looks dejected at the final whistle after defeat to London Irish
Champions Harlequins were stunned as London Irish picked up just their second win in the Gallagher Premiership with a narrow 22-19 victory at the Twickenham Stoop (Ashley Western/PA Wire)
