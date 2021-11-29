Burnley’s Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday was called off a little under an hour before kick-off as snow continued to fall at Turf Moor, while Chelsea fought back to draw 1-1 against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge to stay top of the table.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu made a winning return to Britain in an exhibition match at the ATP Champions Tour event held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and Great Britain reached the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Austria.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Despite the best efforts of ground staff at Turf Moor, Burnley’s game with Tottenham was beaten by the weather (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola saw his side brave the elements to beat West Ham 2-1 at a snowy Etihad Stadium, which cut Chelsea’s lead down to a point (Martin Rickett/PA)

At the other end of the table, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe took charge of his side for the first time on Saturday at Arsenal, where he watched them lose 2-0 (John Walton/PA)

