Rangnick era begins while Benitez faces big test – Premier League talking points

Manchester United begin the Ralf Rangnick era at home to Arsenal, while beleaguered Everton boss Rafael Benitez is desperate for an upturn in fortunes ahead of his first Merseyside derby against former club Liverpool.

Elsewhere, the bottom two of Newcastle and Norwich meet at St James’ Park in a significant game in the battle for survival.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points going into a full round of midweek Premier League fixtures.

Rangnick is a Red

"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad is full of talent. "All my efforts will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team."#MUFC pic.twitter.com/a3GKC42MuH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2021

Manchester United finally confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager on Monday and his first game in the United dugout could be Thursday’s visit of Arsenal, subject to work visa requirements being satisfied. After caretaker boss Michael Carrick masterminded Sunday’s credible 1-1 draw at leaders Chelsea, Rangnick inherits a team sitting eighth in the table and already 12 points off the top. Whether the German is at Old Trafford or watching from elsewhere, he will be looking for his new players to prove they are capable of cutting that sizeable deficit.

Benitez out to avoid Merseyside blues

Everton’s results under Rafael Benitez have gone downhill (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eddie to steady sinking Newcastle?

Eddie Howe on the week ahead: "We're aware how important these games are but it's a dangerous thing to look too far ahead. I'm looking at training today as my first priority and then of course the game tomorrow. It's a step by step process." pic.twitter.com/7d7RJ9MsmA — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 29, 2021

Winless Newcastle host Norwich in an intriguing battle of the bottom two. Recently-appointed Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has not exactly enjoyed a flying start. He was unable to watch the 3-3 draw with Brentford due to catching coronavirus, before returning for a weekend loss at Arsenal which left the Magpies six points from safety. Norwich have shown signs of revival, taking seven points from the last nine available. And new Canaries boss Dean Smith will be eager to sustain his positive impact at Carrow Road and ensure the Saudi era at St James’ Park continues to flounder.

Tottenham on trial

Antonio Conte has worked to do at Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brighton boo boys

"I have to communicate with our supporters because they're so important to us." ? #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/wuSiZnPq6F — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 29, 2021