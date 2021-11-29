Charlie Taylor keen to get involved in goals and assists for Burnley

Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor is targeting an improvement in his attacking stats.

The 28-year-old has yet to score since arriving at Turf Moor in the summer of 2017 and his one assist this season mirrors solitary contributions in the previous three campaigns.

“I think I need to contribute more to our goals, either assists or even scoring myself,” he said ahead of the midweek trip to Wolves.

“I’ve been here four-and-a-half years now and I’ve yet to score.

“It is something I’m definitely trying to do more, getting involved in goals and assists.

“The manager is always on at me on the sidelines to get forward as much as possible.”

Taylor knows the benchmark for left-backs is being set by the likes of Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, who has four goals and 41 assists in the same time frame as the Burnley defender.

And while the Scotland captain is playing a different role with a different quality of team-mate, Taylor accepts his personal contribution has to get better.

“I think the position of a full-back has definitely changed over the last few years, it has become the popular position to be now because of players like Andy Robertson and the world-class full-backs we have in this league now.

“It’s a position where you are hugely involved in the game in attack and you have all your defensive responsibilities as well.

“Obviously our style is slightly different to teams in the ‘Big Six’ so I have to accept that is how it is going to be, but the manager is always on at me on the sidelines to get forward as much as possible.”

Manager Sean Dyche has talked up Taylor’s England chances in recent weeks but the defender is not yet considering any potential call-up by Gareth Southgate.

“It is what everyone dreams of as a kid and that’s the aim growing up but to be honest it is not something I’ve thought about personally,” he added.