Stephen Curry breaks own record as Golden State Warriors win again

Stephen Curry was given a standing ovation in Los Angeles after inspiring the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors to victory over the Clippers.

Curry scored 33 points as the Warriors eased to their seventh straight victory by winning 105-90 on the road in Staples Center.

The two-time NBA MVP made seven three-pointers, taking his tally for the season to 100 in 19 games and breaking his own record for the fastest player to reach the landmark in a single campaign.

Stephen Curry is the fastest to 100 triples in a season (19 games played) in NBA history!