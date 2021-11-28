Red-hot Reds, snow storms and victorious Villa – Premier League talking points

UK SportPublished:

It was another action-packed weekend in the top flight.

Red-hot Reds, snow storms and victorious Villa – Premier League talking points

Manchester United held Premier League leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge for some much-needed respite.

Liverpool kept on scoring, Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa honeymoon continued and snow was the winner at Burnley.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.

United need swift Rangnick arrival

Chelsea v Manchester United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick (right) shakes hands with Marcus Rashford at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool goals record

Anfield saw its second 4-0 romp in a week with Southampton blown away in the same fashion as Arsenal seven days earlier. Dioga Jota’s second goal was Liverpool’s 700th since Jurgen Klopp took charge in October 2015. Liverpool have now scored in 27 consecutive games in all competitions but an even more impressive record was claimed on Saturday. Liverpool have now scored at least two goals in their last 17 Premier League games. It is a record in the top flight matched only by Sunderland, way back in 1927.

Gerrard makes it look easy

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Steven Gerrard celebrates after his second win as Aston Villa manager (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Snow joke at Burnley

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Turf Moor
Snow forced the postponement of the Burnley v Tottenham game (Bradley Collyer/PA)

History against Newcastle survival

Arsenal v Newcastle United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe applauds the fans after his side’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News