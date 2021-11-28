Michael Carrick refutes suggestion Ralf Rangnick picked Man Utd team at Chelsea

Michael Carrick has insisted Ralf Rangnick had no influence on Manchester United’s line-up in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Former United full-back Gary Neville tweeted before kick-off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday that “incoming manager” Rangnick must have had a hand in the starting XI in west London.

But after Jadon Sancho’s second goal in the week earned United a point against the Premier League leaders, caretaker coach Carrick rejected out of hand any influence from the man expected to be hired as interim manager at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick applauds the fans (Adam Davy/PA)

United’s 4-3-3 formation certainly harboured many of the classic Rangnick traits, but Carrick insisted the set-up was mainly aimed at cutting off the supply lines to Chelsea’s deep midfielders.

Neville had earlier tweeted, “I’ve a feeling the incoming manager has picked that team as it’s a huge departure from midweek”, but Carrick was quick to give that assertion short shrift.

A lot of people having a go at Michael Carrick for dropping Ronaldo and picking that MDF. I’ve a feeling the the incoming manager has picked that team as it’s a huge departure from midweek and what they’ve been doing — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 28, 2021

Rangnick is expected to take up a short-term role as United boss to succeed the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with a two-year consultancy role from next summer then on the cards.

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino remains the front-runner as Solskjaer’s long-term successor.

On the chances of Rangnick taking the United helm in the coming days, Carrick replied: “As of now I haven’t got any more news for you really.

Ralf Rangnick is expected to be named Manchester United interim manager (Adam Davy/PA)

“So after the game now I’m sure I’ll be updated and aware and see what happens in the next few days.

“But as of now I don’t have anything else to give you.

“We came here with a plan, and we kind of knew how Chelsea would play.

Jorginho atoned for his error by scoring from the spot (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s just what we decided to go with today and we nearly pulled it off.

“At the moment we’re feeling a little bit frustrated and disappointed really, because we came here to win the game and at half-time we really felt like we had a chance and were right in the game.”

Jorginho’s mistake gifted United their goal, with the Italy midfielder failing to control Bruno Fernandes’ up-and-under clearance.

Jadon Sancho pounces on Jorginho’s error to give Manchester United the lead (Adam Davy/PA)

Jorginho quickly atoned for that error by burying his 13th Premier League penalty to drag the Blues back on to level terms.

And Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hailed the 29-year-old’s resilience to secure a hard-fought point.

“It’s very unusual for Jorgi (to make) a mistake like this, and to concede a goal like this in general for us,” said Tuchel.

Scott McTominay battles for the ball with Jorginho (Adam Davy/PA)

“It happened, but then it took a lot of courage and personality to not be affected during the match and to have the courage to take the penalty for the equaliser in a crucial moment. And I’m very happy that he did.

“It’s hard to imagine this as a match where you can lose or drop points, because we were the better team, who set the rhythm and intensity.

“We’re disappointed but we have no regrets, this can happen in football.

“I just told the team I’m happy with our performance and the way we played.”

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is booked for dissent by referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Sunday November 28, 2021.

The Blues’ German boss lamented the booking afterwards, but remained frustrated with the incorrect offside call.

“In the end I’m the guy who gets a yellow card and whatever,” said Tuchel.

“But I mean, everybody tells me that we go for clear offside, and this is a clear offside, and later we have to defend a dangerous corner and the second ball from the set-piece. And you can lose games like this.