Key highlights of Williams’ F1 history after Sir Frank Williams dies aged 79

Sir Frank Williams, who has died at the age of 79, will be remembered as a pioneer of Formula One.

Williams Grand Prix Engineering was founded in 1977, with a first F1 victory coming when Clay Regazzoni won the British Grand Prix two years later.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at some of the highlights of Williams’ F1 history, which saw them secure nine Constructors’ Championships between 1980 and 1997.

From humble beginnings to top of the world

Frank Williams (left) saw Alan Jones (centre) lift the Formula One Drivers’ Championship title in 1980 (PA Archive)

The new team’s first race was at the Spanish Grand Prix, and after beginning to manufacture their own cars, it was Swiss driver Regazzoni who helped deliver a first F1 race victory in the 1979 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

In 1980, Williams went on to claim a maiden Constructors’ Championship title with Alan Jones delivering the World Drivers’ Championship, the first Australian to do so since Jack Brabham in 1966.

Williams defended the Constructors’ Championship title the following season, while Finland’s Keke Rosberg then won the 1982 drivers’ title – despite only being victorious in one Grand Prix.

Nigel Mansell (left) was a leading driver for Williams (PA Archive)

Williams, though, was back guiding the F1 team just nine months later, and brought together Britain’s Nigel Mansell and Brazilian rival Nelson Piquet.

Another Constructors’ Championship title followed as the Honda-powered car saw Piquet finish ahead of Mansell in the 1987 drivers’ standings.

Mansell on track for more F1 glory

Nigel Mansell won the 1992 British Grand Prix at Silverstone on his way to the drivers’ title (David Jones/PA)

In 1993, with Mansell switching to IndyCar, Williams brought in Alain Prost, who went on to take his fourth drivers’ championship as the team retained their constructors’ title again.

Tragedy struck the Williams team in 1994 when Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna, a three-time world champion, died following a crash at the San Marino Grand Prix.

Record breakers

Williams went on to claim the constructors’ championship in 1996 as Britain’s Damon Hill won the drivers’ world title.

In 1997, Canadian Jacques Villeneuve secured the drivers’ title, with the team collecting the constructors’ championship for a ninth time.

The record of nine Constructors’ Championships between 1980 and 1997 stood until surpassed by Ferrari in 2000.